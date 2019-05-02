202
Judge to decide if he will consider request in Smollett case

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 12:47 pm 05/02/2019 12:47pm
CORRECTS SPELLING OF JUSSIE - Former State Appeals Court Judge Sheila O'Brien walks out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago after a hearing about appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Cook County State's Attorney's office handling of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's case, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge is to rule next week on whether he will recuse himself from a request to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate how Chicago’s top prosecutor handled actor Jussie Smollett’s criminal case.

Retired Illinois appellate judge Sheila O’Brien is pushing for the review of Cook County State’s Attorney’s Kim Foxx’s office, which dropped charges against Smollett that accused him of making a false police report.

On Thursday, O’Brien asked Cook County Judge LeRoy Martin Jr. to recuse himself because his son works for Foxx as an assistant state’s attorney. Cathy McNeil Stein, who represented Foxx’s office, says there is no need for another judge. Martin says he will consider O’Brien’s request and announce his decision May 10.

Foxx and Smollett did not attend Thursday’s hearing.

