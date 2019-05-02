202
Judge: Man can recover money from neo-Nazi website founder

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 11:59 am 05/02/2019 11:59am
FILE - In this June 25, 2015 file photo, Muslim comedian Dean Obeidallah speaks at a news conference in New York. A federal judge has ruled that Obeidallah, a Muslim-American radio host, can recover monetary damages against a neo-Nazi website operator who falsely accused him of terrorism. Obeidallah is seeking more than $1 million in damages against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, who hasn’t responded to Obeidallah’s libel lawsuit. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

A federal judge has ruled that a Muslim-American radio host can recover monetary damages against a neo-Nazi website operator who falsely accused him of terrorism.

SiriusXM Radio show host Dean Obeidallah is seeking more than $1 million in damages against The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin, who hasn’t responded to Obeidallah’s libel lawsuit.

Chief U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. agreed Wednesday to enter a default judgment against Anglin and his company. Sargus scheduled a June 12 hearing in Columbus, Ohio, to determine the proper amount of damages and fees.

Anglin also faces possible default judgments in separate lawsuits filed by two other targets of his site’s online harassment campaigns.

Obeidallah says Anglin falsely labeled him the “mastermind” behind a deadly bombing at a concert in England.

