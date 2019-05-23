202
Home » National News » Judge dismisses tribe's lawsuit…

Judge dismisses tribe’s lawsuit in land-taking dispute

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 12:37 pm 05/23/2019 12:37pm
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has dismissed all remaining claims in a lawsuit in which a Native American tribe alleged the state owed it more than $600 million for land seized from the tribe more than a century ago.

Judge Thomas Moukawsher in Hartford ruled Wednesday that the Schaghticoke (SKAT’-ih-kohk) Tribal Nation doesn’t own the mortgages on the land and dismissed the case.

The tribe sued in 2016, saying the state seized 2,000 acres (8 square kilometers) from a 2,400-acre (9.7 square kilometers) reservation in western Connecticut between 1801 and 1918 without compensating the tribe. The same judge in 2017 dismissed the tribe’s claim that it owned the land but let the mortgages issue proceed.

A lawyer for the tribe says it is seeking a clarification of the ruling, and the case is not over.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!