Jamar Clark’s advocates call for $20M death settlement

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 8:08 am 05/21/2019 08:08am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Advocates for Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot by police in 2015, are demanding that the city of Minneapolis settles a lawsuit brought by his family for $20 million, the same amount awarded in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Clark’s father, James Clark, and about two dozen supporters held a news conference in downtown Minneapolis Monday evening and called for an equal settlement. Earlier this month a judge ordered the city into mediation to reach a settlement in the Clark lawsuit.

The 24-year-old black man was shot during a struggle with two white officers. The Hennepin County attorney declined to bring charges, saying an investigation found Clark was trying to get an officer’s gun.

The landmark settlement with Damond’s family was made after Officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in her death.

