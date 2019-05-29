202
Inmate asks court to reconsider salvage yard deaths ruling

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 12:15 pm 05/29/2019 12:15pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas inmate is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision upholding his capital murder convictions for the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a crushed vehicle at a salvage yard.

Attorneys for Tyler Barefield petitioned the court Wednesday for a rehearing over its decision upholding his convictions in the slayings of Aaron Brock and Beau DeWitt. Barefield was sentenced to life without parole in the slayings.

The men were fatally shot, and their bodies were found crushed inside a vehicle at a salvage yard owned by Barefield’s family in Russellville.

Barefield’s attorneys also asked the court to stay its mandate if the request for a rehearing is denied so they could petition the U.S. Supreme Court.

