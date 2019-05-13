202
Home » National News » Injured snowboarder, climbing partner…

Injured snowboarder, climbing partner rescued off Denali

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 7:02 pm 05/13/2019 07:02pm
Share

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — An injured snowboarder and a climbing partner were rescued off North America’s tallest mountain four days after the climber was injured in a snowboarding accident.

Denali National Park’s helicopter pilot and rangers conducted the airlift of the two climbers Sunday off the mountain about 180 miles north of Anchorage.

The climber was injured in a snowboard fall while descending Windy Corner. They used a satellite phone to alert authorities and then waited out a storm and high winds at the 13,500 feet.

The ranger patrol and a nurse were able to climb to the pair Saturday to conduct a medical assessment and fortify them with more supplies until they could be rescued.

Weather cleared on Sunday, and the park’s high-altitude helicopter was used in the rescue of the two.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!