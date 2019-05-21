202
Indicted sheriff ordered to surrender gun, not make threats

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 2:48 pm 05/21/2019 02:48pm
Suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood gives a thumbs-up as he walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Prosecutors said Underwood jailed an innocent man then created a false police report to cover his tracks and lied to the FBI. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has warned a suspended sheriff to not contact anyone in law enforcement about charges he jailed an innocent man and then created a fake police report to try to cover his tracks.

The lawyer for suspended Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood denied he made any threats to witnesses or employees at the sheriff’s office, but agreed to the stipulation of his bond at his arraignment Tuesday.

Underwood was also ordered to surrender all his guns.

Prosecutors say Underwood and two deputies were angered by someone videotaping a police investigation so they held in him jail for three days, created a fake police report and lied to the FBI.

Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse and sheriff’s Lt. Johnny Neal Jr. also appeared in court Tuesday.

