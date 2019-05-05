202
Indianapolis officer shot responding to shoplifting call

By The Associated Press May 5, 2019 10:31 pm 05/05/2019 10:31pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer has been shot after responding to a call about a shoplifter.

Cpt. Jerry Leary says the shooting happened Sunday evening when an officer spotted a suspect and a struggle ensued. An officer was shot and the suspect fled.

The suspect was apprehended later.

The officer was treated at the scene and was alert and conscious. The officer has not been identified pending notification of family.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

