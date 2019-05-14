Indiana teen pleads guilty to murder in mom’s fatal stabbing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana teenager accusing of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has pleaded guilty to murder. Seventeen-year-old Chastinea T. Reeves changed her plea Tuesday under an agreement with prosecutors…

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana teenager accusing of stabbing her mother more than 60 times has pleaded guilty to murder.

Seventeen-year-old Chastinea T. Reeves changed her plea Tuesday under an agreement with prosecutors in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Judge Diane Boswell took the plea agreement under advisement. Reeves is scheduled to be sentenced June 12.

She had been scheduled to go to trial June 3 in the February 2017 slaying of 34-year-old Jamie Garnett at their Gary home.

Reeves, who was 15 at the time of the slaying, was charged as an adult in Lake Superior Court.

Defense attorney John Cantrell said he didn’t think Reeves had any chance of being acquitted at trial because prosecutors had the knife used to kill Garnett with Reeves’ fingerprint in blood.

