By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In its first day as a public company, shares of Uber slump between 3 percent and 6 percent.

NEW YORK (AP) — In its first day as a public company, shares of Uber slump between 3 percent and 6 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.