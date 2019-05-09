202
Immigrant siblings enter plea deals in dairy co-worker death

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 9:34 am 05/09/2019 09:34am
SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — Two siblings who immigration authorities say were in the U.S. illegally are awaiting sentencing after entering plea agreements during their murder trial in the slaying of a Michigan dairy farm co-worker.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Francisca Vargas-Castillo and Leobardo Torres-Castillo pleaded guilty last week in Sanilac County Circuit Court. Vargas-Castillo pleaded to charges including second-degree murder, while Torres-Castillo pleaded to charges including assault. Sentencing is June 26.

The body of 42-year-old Brica Flores-Rivera was found Sept. 1 in Buel Township, 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Detroit. Witnesses testified last year that Vargas-Castillo beat and stabbed Flores-Rivera, and she allegedly believed Flores-Rivera was trying to poison her children and seduce her husband.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said all three were from Mexico.

