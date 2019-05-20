202
Illinois man dies while working on sign in northwest Indiana

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 8:21 am 05/20/2019 08:21am
DYER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a contract worker from Illinois has died while working on an electronic sign at a restaurant in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports crews responded Sunday to Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage in Dyer on Sunday to a call about a possible electrocution. The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office says in a statement that 62-year-old Terry Mirkov of Crete, Illinois, was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office says cause of death was pending.

Dyer Police Commander Don Foley says they’re asking for anyone who saw what happened to contact investigators. He says foul play isn’t suspected.

National News
