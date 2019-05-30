202
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 4:58 pm 05/30/2019 04:58pm
Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with modest gains Thursday, snapping the market’s two-day losing streak.

The gains weren’t enough to put the market into the black for the week, keeping it on track for its fourth weekly loss in a row and its first losing month of the year. Technology companies clawed back some of their losses from the previous two days but are still down sharply for the month.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 5.84 points, or 0.2%, to 2,788.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43.47 points, or 0.2%, to 25,169.88.

The Nasdaq composite added 20.41 points, or 0.3%, to 7,567.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.42 points, or 0.3%, to 1,485.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 37.20 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is down 415.81 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 69.29 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.58 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 282.01 points, or 11.2%.

The Dow is up 1,842.42 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 932.44 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 136.97 points, or 10.2%.

