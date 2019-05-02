202
Home » National News » Houston-area ex-priest indicted on…

Houston-area ex-priest indicted on child sex abuse charges

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 10:49 pm 05/02/2019 10:49pm
Share

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A former Houston-area Roman Catholic priest has been indicted on child indecency charges arising from child sex abuse allegations.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Manuel La Rosa-Lopez on two of four counts that had led to his Sept. 1 arrest. The charges arise from allegations made by a female parishioner about an April 9, 2000, incident while La Rosa-Lopez was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe. The accuser, who is now an adult, alleged that La Rosa-Lopez was courting her for sex, brought her to his office after confession and kissed her, then groped her days later.

Three women have now accused La Rosa-Lopez of sexually touching them. The grand jury has yet to review the two other cases.

An attorney for La Rosa-Lopez didn’t immediately answer a message seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!