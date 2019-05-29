High school yearbooks recalled over Confederate flag photo

202
By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 6:23 pm 05/29/2019 06:23pm
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system has recalled a high school’s yearbook that had a cover featuring a picture of a Confederate flag.

On its Facebook page, Thomasville City Schools said the Thomasville High School yearbook used several photos from yearbooks past, including a 1968 yearbook picture which had the words “Go Dogs” being held in front of the Confederate flag. The yearbook’s theme this year is “A Blast From The Past.”

According to the Facebook post, the yearbook had been distributed to a few students and members of the staff. After the photo was identified, all yearbooks were collected. The picture will be removed from all yearbook covers and new yearbooks will be distributed to students and staff.

