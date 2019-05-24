Health warnings lifted on 2 Texas bays after accident, leak

BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials have lifted some advisories that warned against eating seafood from parts of two Houston-area bays following a maritime accident and toxic spill this month. The Texas Department of…

BAYPORT, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials have lifted some advisories that warned against eating seafood from parts of two Houston-area bays following a maritime accident and toxic spill this month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday announced water testing results show contaminants from the collision no longer present a risk for humans consuming fish.

Cleanup continues following the May 10 accident involving barges, a tanker and a tugboat near Bayport that leaked several thousand barrels of a gasoline blend stock. The health advisory was issued the next day.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Johanna (joh-HAH’-nuh) Strickland said Friday that crews are finishing shoreline remediation. The Houston Ship Channel fully reopened a few days after the accident.

Health department officials say private oyster harvesting in Galveston Bay reopens Saturday, subject to other restrictions.

