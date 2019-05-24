202
Health care CEOs again lead the way in pay

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 11:31 am 05/24/2019 11:31am
FILE- In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at a mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. The highest pay packages go to CEOs at health care companies. For the third time in four years, chief executives in the health care field led the S&P 500 in terms of total compensation. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The highest pay packages go to CEOs at health care companies. For the third time in four years, chief executives in the health care field led the S&P 500 in terms of total compensation. The typical CEO in the industry made $16.1 million last year, which means half earned more than that, and half made less.

A look at the top and bottom-paid CEOs last year, by industry, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm:

1. Health care, median compensation of $16.1 million, up from $14.7 million a year earlier.

2. Basic materials (includes energy), $12.8 million, up from $12.5 million.

3. Services (includes retailers), $12.4 million, up from $11 million.

4. Industrial goods, $11.7 million, up from $11.5 million.

5. Financial, $11.4 million, up from $9.7 million.

6. Technology, $11.1 million, up from $10.1 million.

7. Consumer goods, $10.6 million, up from $9.4 million.

8. Utilities, $9.7 million, up from $9 million.

