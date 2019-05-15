202
Harris wants ban on importing AR-15-style assault weapons

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 7:57 am 05/15/2019 07:57am
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Kamala Harris wants to ban the importation of AR-15-style assault weapons by executive action if elected president.

On Wednesday, the Democratic senator and presidential candidate from California will detail her proposal to stop importing the weapons until the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives can analyze whether the ban should be permanent.

Harris has previously said she’d take executive action on gun violence if Congress failed to pass comprehensive gun safety measures in her first 100 days.

She is seeking near-universal background checks by anyone who sells five or more guns annually; revoking the licenses of law-breaking gun manufacturers and dealers; reversing President Donald Trump’s change to the definition of “fugitive from justice”; and closing a loophole to prevent dating partners convicted of domestic violence from buying guns.

