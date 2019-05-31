Gold rises, Silver rises

The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,305.80 an ounce — up $18.70. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.53 an ounce — up 7 cents.

