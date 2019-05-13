Georgia dissolves immigration review board

202
By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 2:52 pm 05/13/2019 02:52pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has eliminated a state board tasked with investigating violations of immigration law.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday that Gov. Brian Kemp had signed legislation dissolving the Immigration Enforcement Review Board.

The board was created eight years ago to investigate complaints about violations of state laws related to immigration. Civil rights groups said anti-immigration groups were using it as a tool of harassment.

The Journal-Constitution reported that 19 of the 20 complaints the board received in its first six years came from one person.

Republican State Rep. Katie Dempsey of Rome sponsored the bill dissolving the board. She said in April that it was not functioning as intended.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

