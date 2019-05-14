Gaza singers protest Israel hosting Eurovision

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian singers are protesting Israel’s hosting of the Eurovision song contest by performing on the rubble of a building destroyed in recent fighting in the Gaza Strip. Several dozen…

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian singers are protesting Israel’s hosting of the Eurovision song contest by performing on the rubble of a building destroyed in recent fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Several dozen people attended the concert Tuesday alongside the ruins of the multistory al-Qamar building in Gaza City that Israeli planes leveled in an airstrike during fighting with Gaza militants earlier this month.

Israel is hosting the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv, and is set to hold the first semi-final round of performances Tuesday evening.

Somaya Khatry, one of the Gaza event’s organizers, said it was aimed at delivering “the image of Gaza that reflects the (bad) face of Israel and its racist and aggressive occupation.”

