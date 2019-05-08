202
Home » National News » Gaza artists call on…

Gaza artists call on Eurovision singers to boycott Israel

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 8:59 am 05/08/2019 08:59am
Share
File - In this Saturday, May 12, 2018 file photo, Netta from Israel celebrates after winning the Eurovision song contest in Lisbon, Portugal, during the Eurovision Song Contest grand final. Israel says it has uncovered a network of bots and fake Twitter accounts urging a boycott of the upcoming Israeli-hosted Eurovision song contest Israel's Ministry of Strategic Affairs on Thursday said the Palestinian-led movement that promotes boycotts against Israel is behind the effort. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian artists are calling on Eurovision song contest contestants to boycott the international music competition that Israel is hosting next week.

The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian Artists Association said Wednesday that Israel is using the event to “perpetuate oppression, promote injustice or whitewash a brutal apartheid regime.”

The artists cited the killing of over 60 Palestinians during Gaza border protests on May 14 last year, the same day Israel won the Eurovision.

The association held a sit-in outside the EU’s Gaza office and wrote a letter of protest.

Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets at Israel over the weekend. Israel retaliated with airstrikes. At least 25 Palestinians, including 10 militants and four Israeli civilians, were killed. The renewed violence threatened to disrupt the Eurovision festivities slated to begin May 14.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News World News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!