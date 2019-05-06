202
Funeral set for Navy recruit who died at boot camp

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 8:34 am 05/06/2019 08:34am
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Friends and family are remembering an 18-year-old Navy recruit from Alabama who died at boot camp.

A funeral is scheduled Monday for Kelsey Nobles of Mobile. She died last month after collapsing during training at the Navy Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

The pastor at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, Alan Floyd, tells WKRG-TV that Noble is being buried with full military honors in Mobile.

Nobles graduated from Baker High School last year and joined the military.

Nobles’ father told news outlets that she passed out after a physical fitness test and went into cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at a civilian hospital.

Nobles was the second person to die at the training facility under similar circumstances in recent months. The Navy is investigating.

