Funeral planned for Georgia officer who was fatally shot

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 9:54 am 05/15/2019 09:54am
Savannah (Ga)., Police Chief Roy Minter wears a black band over his badge at a memorial ceremony on Monday, May 13, 2019, honoring slain Savannah police Sgt. Kelvin Ansari. (Will Peebles/Savannah Morning News via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A weekend funeral is planned for a Georgia police officer who was fatally shot as officers hunted for an armed robbery suspect.

Savannah police announced the funeral for Sgt. Kelvin Ansari is scheduled for Saturday. Ansari will be buried at Savannah’s historic Bonaventure Cemetery following a church service.

A news release from the police department says Ansari’s family will hold visitation at a local funeral home Thursday and Friday.

Ansari died at a hospital after he was shot late Saturday when police responded to an armed robbery outside a barber shop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the suspected robber, Edward Fuller III, shot the 50-year-old patrol sergeant and another officer. The GBI says Fuller was fatally shot by police.

The wounded officer survived a gunshot to the leg.

