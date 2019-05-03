Fumes in cockpit, cabin prompt return of Spirit jet to LA

202
By The Associated Press May 3, 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fumes in the cockpit and cabin of a Spirit Airlines jet flying from Los Angeles to Denver prompted the crew to bring the plane back to Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, authorities said.

Flight 630, an Airbus A321, landed without incident around 9:50 a.m., said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

One passenger was taken to a hospital for evaluation and others were being accommodated on other flights, said Derek Dombrowski, a spokesman for Spirit Airlines.

The airplane was taken out of service for inspection by a maintenance team, Dombrowski said, describing the fumes as an “unknown odor.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in its summary of the incident that the aircraft’s oxygen masks were deployed as a precaution but Dombrowski said the masks were not deployed.

