Friess considering run for Wyoming US Senate seat

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 5:43 pm 05/22/2019 05:43pm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A wealthy Republican political donor from Wyoming says he’s thinking about running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Republican Sen. Mike Enzi recently announced he will retire at the end of his current term. Foster Friess told The Associated Press in a statement Wednesday he will be weighing a possible run in the months ahead.

Friess is the first person to publicly express interest in running for the Senate seat.

Friess is a 79-year-old investor, philanthropist and national GOP donor from Jackson Hole.

He ran for Wyoming governor in 2018 and finished second in a six-way Republican primary. He lost to Mark Gordon, who won the general election and become governor.

Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney isn’t ruling out a Senate run but says she has no announcements to make yet.

