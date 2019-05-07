202
Former southwest Missouri mail carrier admits stealing mail

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 2:09 pm 05/07/2019 02:09pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former mail carrier in southwest Missouri has admitted to stealing money from the mail.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Brandon Holt pleaded guilty Monday to mail theft by an employee, which is a felony.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Holt was a mail carrier in Greene and Christian counties from 2014 to 2017.

According to his plea agreement, Holt chose envelopes from outgoing mail that looked like greeting cards and stole the cash inside.

During its investigation, the U.S. Postal Service gave Holt “test pieces” of mail to deliver, which he stole. Investigators also went through Holt’s trash.

Prosecutors say about 20 victims reported losses totaling $562. Holt will be required to pay that amount in restitution.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

