202
Home » National News » Former Senate Majority Leader…

Former Senate Majority Leader Daschle joins cannabis board

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 12:00 pm 05/22/2019 12:00pm
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle has been named to an advisory board of a cannabis investment company.

The Argus Leader reports the South Dakota Democrat joined New York-based Northern Swan Holdings Inc.

The firm supports companies in the international cannabis industry in countries where marijuana is legal.

Joe Crowley, a former New York Democratic congressman, also was named to the company’s board.

Daschle, in a statement, called for changes to U.S. laws regarding cannabis research and use.

Daschle served in the Senate from 1987 to 2005.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!