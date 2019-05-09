202
Former Milwaukee alderman faces federal wire fraud charge

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 8:52 am 05/09/2019 08:52am
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee alderman has been charged with wire fraud in a case linked to strip clubs, alleged bribery and public corruption.

Federal prosecutors allege 56-year-old Willie Wade collected $30,000 in cash by claiming he was negotiating on behalf of a current unnamed Milwaukee alderman to accept a bribe in exchange for a vote in favor of approving licenses for a downtown strip club.

Wade didn’t respond to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel requests for comment. He’s currently the CEO of Employ Milwaukee, but the workforce development board in Milwaukee County says he’s on unpaid administrative leave.

Wade served as a city alderman from 2003 through early 2016. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

