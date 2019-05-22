202
Home » National News » Former congressman in corruption…

Former congressman in corruption case seeks Trump pardon

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 4:11 pm 05/22/2019 04:11pm
Share

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi, who was convicted of corruption, money laundering and other charges, wants a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Wednesday that a lawyer for the former Republican congressman from Arizona sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department last month, also requesting an investigation.

The letter claims investigators illegally wiretapped conversations, concealed evidence and introduced false testimony at Renzi’s trial.

Renzi was convicted in 2013 of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy a business associate’s land so a debt could be repaid to Renzi.

He was released from federal prison in 2017 after serving three years.

A spokesman for Renzi says they have not yet received a response from the Justice Department.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!