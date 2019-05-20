202
Home » National News » Food vendor says fired…

Food vendor says fired cafeteria worker didn’t follow rules

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 4:14 pm 05/20/2019 04:14pm
Share

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The president of a food service company that fired a New Hampshire school cafeteria worker is accusing her of allowing a student who couldn’t pay for lunch to take extra items without charging or recording it for anything.

But Bonnie Kimball said she recorded the items. Her firing from Mascoma Valley Regional High School on March 28 has sparked an outpouring of support from the public including award-winning chef José Andrés .

Fresh Picks Cafe President Brian Stone said students get a lunch regardless of whether they can pay. He said in a posting Monday on YouTube that Kimball didn’t follow procedures and told her manager she charged the student’s account, when she had not. Kimball said she wrote down the information and a manager was present.

Kimball refused the company’s offer to rehire her.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!