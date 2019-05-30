202
Home » National News » Florida man filmed by…

Florida man filmed by security camera killing wife sentenced

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 5:19 am 05/30/2019 05:19am
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his wife, whose death was filmed by a security camera at the couple’s home.

The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Dwight Luton was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 31-year-old Ashley Balius. Riviera Beach police say Luton shot his wife while she sat in a car inside the couple’s driveway and then called police saying Balius had shot herself.

Police say video from a home security camera showed the former firearms dealer point what appears to be a gun at Balius before she slumps over. Responding officers found Balius with a gunshot wound to the side of her head.

A wrongful death lawsuit by Balius’ parents against Luton is ongoing.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!