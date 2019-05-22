202
Florida governor orders election systems’ security review

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 5:10 pm 05/22/2019 05:10pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s governor is ordering election officials to review the cybersecurity of the state’s election systems.

The request comes more than a week after he was briefed that Russia hackers gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee to come up with a plan to identify and address vulnerabilities in the state’s election system and the systems of Florida’s 67 counties.

DeSantis said last week that the hackers didn’t manipulate any data and the election results weren’t compromised.

The governor said he signed an agreement with the FBI not to disclose the names of the counties, but elections officials in those counties are aware of the intrusions.

Topics:
Government News National News
