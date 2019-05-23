202
Home » National News » Florida day care owner…

Florida day care owner arrested after baby dies in hot van

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 11:05 am 05/23/2019 11:05am
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested the co-owner of a Florida day care after a 5-month-old was left in a hot van and died.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s investigators arrested 56-year-old Darryl Allyn Ewing on child neglect charges Wednesday night, hours after the infant was found inside a van parked outside Ewing’s Love and Hope Daycare Center.

The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter that the baby’s mother had called the center around 1 p.m. and an employee said she didn’t know the child was there. Officials say employees then found the baby in the van.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said Ewing refused to talk with detectives. He remained in jail in Thursday morning.

Temperatures were in the upper 80s to low 90s in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!