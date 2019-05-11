202
Fire in New Orleans French Quarter restaurant; 2 injured

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 6:16 pm 05/11/2019 06:16pm
Firefighters work on multiple levels as the New Orleans Fire Department battles a 5-alarm fire in the French Quarter between Bourbon and Royal Streets in New Orleans on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Michael DeMocker/The Times-Picayune via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people have been injured after a fire broke out in a restaurant in New Orleans’ tourist-heavy French Quarter.

New Orleans Fire Department spokesman Louis Carrier says it happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday at the Oceana Grill.

News outlets report two people were taken to an area hospital after complaining about smoke inhalation.

Nearly two dozen fire units and more than 90 firefighters battled the flames before officials ruled the blaze under control around 10:45 a.m. The Copper Monkey Bar & Grill and Olde N’Awlins Cookery as well as several other nearby businesses were also affected.

Fire Capt. Edwin Holmes says the damage is going to be extensive.

A cause has not been determined.

National News
