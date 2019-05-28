Fire destroys 115-year-old former luxury hotel in Dallas

202
By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 12:55 pm 05/28/2019 12:55pm
Dallas firefighters pour water on the destroyed historic Ambassador hotel just south of downtown Dallas, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Over 100 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say an early-morning fire has destroyed a vacant 115-year-old former luxury hotel just south of downtown Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s blaze at what used to be the Ambassador Hotel. Evans says the caretaker was in a nearby trailer and not in the six-story building, which was undergoing renovation for redevelopment.

Evans says the cause of the fire has not been determined. The structure was engulfed in flames before being extinguished around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor for hot spots.

A city website describes the former Ambassador Hotel as a Dallas landmark and Texas Historic Landmark. Authorities say the structure had been vacant for years.

