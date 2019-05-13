202
Home » National News » Family sues Indiana pediatrician…

Family sues Indiana pediatrician accused of sexual abuse

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 8:40 am 05/13/2019 08:40am
Share

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who alleges he was sexually abused by a central Indiana pediatrician has filed a civil lawsuit.

The Indianapolis Star reports the child’s parents, identified in court records as Jane Doe and John Doe, are seeking damages from 41-year-old Dr. Jonathon Cavins of Jamestown.

Cavins’ attorney in the civil case isn’t commenting on the lawsuit, due to pending litigation. Cavins is awaiting trial and now faces accusations from five accusers.

Cavins is charged with child molestation involving a 12-year-old boy and sexual misconduct with a minor involving two other teenage boys. The 12-year-old came forward in February, accusing Cavins of fondling him. In April, a judge approved a motion from prosecutors to add two additional counts of child seduction.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!