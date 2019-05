By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family says Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died at age 74.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family says Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, has died at age 74.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.