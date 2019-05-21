202
Fallen firefighter remembered as selfless public servant

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 10:18 am 05/21/2019 10:18am
Firefighters attend the funeral for Appleton firefighter Mitchell F. Lundgaard, at the Appleton Alliance Church on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Grand Chute, Wis. The 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department was fatally shot while responding to a medical emergency at the downtown Valley Transit Center on May 15, in Appleton, Wis. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin firefighter killed by gunfire after responding to a medical call has been remembered as a proud father, loving husband, loyal friend and selfless public servant.

The funeral service for Mitchell Lundgaard Monday evening at Appleton Alliance Church included eulogies from family and friends. Longtime friend Justin Wisneski talked about how Lundgaard found his calling as a firefighter. Wisneski says Lundgaard switched his college major from architecture to pursue a career as a firefighter following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The 36-year-old Lundgaard, the father of three young boys, is the first Appleton firefighter to die in the line of duty since 1933. He was killed Thursday in the crossfire of a gunfight between police and a Wausau man who also died in the exchange of gunfire.

