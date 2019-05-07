202
Home » National News » Fall back no more:…

Fall back no more: Daylight saving time all the time in SC?

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 12:23 pm 05/07/2019 12:23pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina may soon join the states that are calling for Congress to authorize daylight saving time all the time.

The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Tuesday saying the General Assembly plans to adopt year-round daylight saving time if the move is authorized by Congress in a federal law .

Around two dozen other states are considering or have passed similar legislation. President Donald Trump tweeted the day after the time changed in March that “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”

The bill goes to the House floor. It has already passed the South Carolina Senate.

Some lawmakers had concerns about children going to school in the dark in the winter or South Carolina being out of sync with its neighbors if they don’t pass similar laws.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!