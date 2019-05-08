202
Failed escape from Texas jail led to sprinklers set off

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 10:10 am 05/08/2019 10:10am
This photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows Matthew Fields on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Investigators in San Antonio say Fields, originally arrested on a trespassing count, tried to escape through the ceiling of his cell but was caught after setting off some sprinklers. The Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff's Office says Fields of New Waverly was being held Wednesday, on the initial count pending other charges. Authorities say Fields is expected to face escape and criminal mischief charges, plus assault on a public servant. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Investigators in San Antonio say a man originally arrested on a trespassing count tried to escape through the ceiling of his cell but was caught after setting off some sprinklers.

The Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Fields of New Waverly was being held Wednesday on the initial count pending other charges. Authorities say Fields is expected to face escape and criminal mischief charges, plus assault on a public servant.

Two deputies suffered minor injuries pursuing the 24-year-old Fields, who was booked Tuesday.

Fields never left the secure jail area. He was located in the infirmary after allegedly climbing into the ceiling of his cell, getting into a stairwell and opening a sprinkler valve. Parts of the basement flooded.

Online records Wednesday did not list an attorney representing Fields.

