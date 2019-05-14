202
Home » National News » Explosion reported at Georgia-Pacific…

Explosion reported at Georgia-Pacific plant in Oklahoma

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:43 am 05/14/2019 12:43am
Share

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say there has been an explosion at a paper plant in north-central Oklahoma.

Muskogee County officials say an explosion and fire were reported late Monday night at the Georgia-Pacific plant in Muskogee, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke says the building has been evacuated and all company staff has been accounted for.

Authorities are asking that the public stay away from the scene as first responders work.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!