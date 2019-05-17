202
Exhibits for Minneapolis cop’s trial can be viewed next week

May 17, 2019
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Exhibits from the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot an unarmed woman in 2017 will be made available for public viewing next week.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia who called 911 to report a possible crime.

Trial exhibits will be available for public viewing next Friday in a conference room at the courthouse. A webpage that provides court updates on the case says exhibits will be on display for viewing and laptops will be available to play audiovisual exhibits.

The judge hasn’t ruled on whether exhibits can be copied. The state has argued that copies should not be permitted, but an attorney for a coalition of media organizations disagrees.

National News
