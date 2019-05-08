202
Ex-Indiana high school dive coach enters plea in sex case

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 10:28 am 05/08/2019 10:28am
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A former assistant dive coach at a northwest Indiana high school faces four years in prison after reaching a plea agreement in a sexual misconduct case involving two female students.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 20-year-old Jatwone London of Portage entered guilty pleas Tuesday, admitting to having sex with the girls and possessing partially-nude photographs of them.

The pleas by the ex-Portage High School coach to sexual misconduct with a minor and possessing child pornography were taken under advisement by a Porter Circuit Court judge until a potential sentencing July 9.

London was charged last year . Portage Township Schools has said London didn’t hold a teaching position. A civil lawsuit says the district failed to protect one of the female students from him, but the district denies the allegations.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

