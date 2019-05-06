202
Home » National News » Ex-day laborer pleads guilty…

Ex-day laborer pleads guilty in socialite bludgeoning death

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 1:38 pm 05/06/2019 01:38pm
Share

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former day laborer who bludgeoned a socialite to death at her family’s suburban New York estate has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Journal News says Esdras Marroquin Gomez pleaded guilty on Monday and admitted to killing 83-year-old Lois Colley at her 300-acre (1.2-square-kilometer) North Salem estate in November 2015.

Authorities said Gomez hit Colley with a fire extinguisher during a confrontation. They said he said he had been injured at the family’s property, Windswept Farm, and had been pursuing a worker’s compensation claim.

He fled to his native Guatemala and then Mexico before he was apprehended.

The Westchester County judge said Gomez will get at least 20 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on June 13.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!