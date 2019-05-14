202
Evaluation sought for woman accused of trying to kill baby

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 4:39 pm 05/14/2019 04:39pm
CORRECTS NAME TO KRISTA NOELLE MADDEN, NOT KRISTA LOWELL GRIFFIN - This photo made available by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, N.C., shows Krista Noelle Madden who was arrested on Friday, May 10, 2019. Her claim that her 7-week-old baby was kidnapped quickly unraveled after the infant was found at the bottom of a 75-foot ravine in the North Carolina mountains, law enforcement officials said Friday. (Henderson County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An attorney for the North Carolina woman accused of faking her infant daughter’s kidnapping and trying to kill the baby wants to have his client evaluated and treated for postpartum depression or possibly postpartum psychosis.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports attorney Sean Devereux says the intent is not to build a defense for 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden, but to get her some help.

Madden said last week that the infant was kidnapped, but Henderson County authorities said that claim quickly unraveled. The baby was found in a ravine and Madden is charged with attempted first-degree murder with bond set at $750,000.

Devereux says Madden’s attorneys haven’t sought to get her $750,000 bond reduced because they need to secure a spot in a facility before she makes bond.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

