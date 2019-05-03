Employee shuttle bus crashes at Newark airport; 17 injured

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An employee shuttle bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport has left 17 people injured. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the accident happened at about 5:30…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An employee shuttle bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport has left 17 people injured.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the accident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Friday on a ramp leading to Terminal B. Officials say the bus hit a concrete divider, causing damage to the vehicle. The authority operates the airport.

None of the injuries is considered life-threatening. But further details have not been disclosed.

The crash briefly shut down one of the terminal’s three levels, causing traffic to be diverted. But no major traffic delays were being reported at the airport, and officials say airport operations were not affected.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.