202
Home » National News » Dump truck hits Estefan…

Dump truck hits Estefan studio after crash hurts 2 in Miami

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 2:09 pm 05/27/2019 02:09pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a dump truck hit a sports utility vehicle before crashing into a recording studio owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that two people were taken to the hospital and two others were treated at the scene on Monday morning.

The truck then slammed into the Estefan’s Crescent Moon Studios.

Television footage showed the damage to the building appeared to be minor.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!