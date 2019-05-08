202
Driver charged in crash; couple died on way to their wedding

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 2:29 pm 05/08/2019 02:29pm
FILE - Ina this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a tractor-trailer accident on I-78 at mile marker 33.4 in Windsor Township that killed two people who were driving to their wedding. Authorities say a truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in the fiery crash last fall. State police say Jaspreet Singh Chahal of Frenso, Calif., is also charged with reckless endangering and summary counts including careless and reckless driving in the crash. (Bill Uhrich/Reading Eagle via AP, File)

HAMBURG, Pa. (AP) — A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash last fall that killed a couple driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh.

State police say 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal, of Frenso, California, is also charged with reckless endangering and misdemeanors in the Nov. 14 crash on Interstate 78.

The Reading Eagle reports that police in Berks County allege he was distracted by a cellphone conversation and didn’t see traffic stopped ahead of him before striking another vehicle.

Killed were 35-year-old Kathryn Schurtz, of Jersey City, New Jersey, and her fiance, 42-year-old Joseph Kearney.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Chahal. A message could not be left Wednesday at a phone listing for him.

Topics:
National News
