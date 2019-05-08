202
Dozens of cats, many dead, found inside Pennsylvania home

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 7:14 am 05/08/2019 07:14am
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Dozens of cats have been seized from a Pennsylvania townhome where authorities say they were living in squalid conditions.

Authorities announced Tuesday that they have taken at least 141 live cats from the Doylestown home, while nearly 60 dead cats were found inside the residence. They say there was “a lot of urine and feces everywhere you go” inside the home.

The surviving cats were taken to a shelter in nearby Lahaska where they were receiving medical treatment. But further details about the cats and their conditions were not disclosed.

The person living in the home is expected to face charges. Their name has not been released.

